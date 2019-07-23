Melco Resorts & Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-10.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (+6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MLCO has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.