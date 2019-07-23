Interpublic Group -2.3% on narrow Q2 revenue miss

  • Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is down 2.3% after a narrow revenue miss in the ad giant's Q2 earnings, despite a boost from the acquisition of most of Acxiom.
  • Net revenues grew 9.1% overall, to $2.13B; organic net revenues rose 3%. Total revenues rose 5.4% to $2.52B.
  • Operating income rose to $264.2M from $249.2M. Operating margin dipped to 12.4% from 12.8% amid increased amortization expense from the Acxiom deal.
  • Available net income was $169.5M, or an adjusted EPS of $0.46, vs. a year-ago $0.44.
  • "Our results in the second quarter were led by strong top-and bottom-line performance in media, as well as growth from our global creative networks, and our public relations and digital offerings," says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth.
  • He says the company's "on track to deliver growth at the high end of the 2-to-3% organic growth target set at the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to be comfortable with our target for adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 40-50 basis points over last year’s 13.5%."
  • Earnings call slides
  • Earnings call transcript
  • Previously: Interpublic Group of Companies EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue (Jul. 23 2019)
  • Press release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.