Interpublic Group -2.3% on narrow Q2 revenue miss
Jul. 23, 2019
- Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG) is down 2.3% after a narrow revenue miss in the ad giant's Q2 earnings, despite a boost from the acquisition of most of Acxiom.
- Net revenues grew 9.1% overall, to $2.13B; organic net revenues rose 3%. Total revenues rose 5.4% to $2.52B.
- Operating income rose to $264.2M from $249.2M. Operating margin dipped to 12.4% from 12.8% amid increased amortization expense from the Acxiom deal.
- Available net income was $169.5M, or an adjusted EPS of $0.46, vs. a year-ago $0.44.
- "Our results in the second quarter were led by strong top-and bottom-line performance in media, as well as growth from our global creative networks, and our public relations and digital offerings," says Chairman/CEO Michael Roth.
- He says the company's "on track to deliver growth at the high end of the 2-to-3% organic growth target set at the beginning of the year. In addition, we continue to be comfortable with our target for adjusted EBITA margin expansion of 40-50 basis points over last year’s 13.5%."
