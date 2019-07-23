V.F. Corp Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.29 (-32.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.24B (-19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VFC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.