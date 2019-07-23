Align Technology Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+6.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $599.86M (+22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ALGN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.