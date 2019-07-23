Thermo Fisher Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (+9.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $6.31B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TMO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 2 downward.