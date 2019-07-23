W.W. Grainger Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.64 (+6.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GWW has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward.