NextEra Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.31 (+9.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.68B (+15.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NEE has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.