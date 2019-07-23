Beer tracking shows gains at Constellation, improvement at Molson

Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP) is up 3.71% after Nielsen data indicates an improved trend in the U.S. (-0.7% over four weeks vs. -2.6% over 12 weeks) for the MillerCoors business.

Wells Fargo notes that Constellation Brands (STZ +0.5% ) showed the most strength during the tracking period, with sales up 9.2% over the four weeks in comparison to the flat sales at Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD +0.6% ) and Heinken (OTCQX:HEINY) over the same period. A-B's performance would have been worse if not for a 17% increase in Michelob volume.