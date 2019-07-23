Realogy's Amazon tie-up doesn't win any bulls yet

Equities analysts like Realogy Holdings' (RLGY +18% ) new partnership with Amazon it doesn't persuade them to change their neutral recommendations on the real-estate brokers' stock. Stephens analyst John Campbell (equalweight) describes the deal as "a highly strategic chess move that strengthens RLGY's market position amidst an industry that was threatening to leave it behind."

Notes that the deal is a cost to RLGY but should be a net-positive due to increased volumes, muted margin impact, and higher "splits" on leads. Campbell is reviewing estimates and $8 price target.