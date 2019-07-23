Evercore Partners Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Evercore Partners (NYSE:EVR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.73 (+13.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $473.07M (+6.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, EVR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.