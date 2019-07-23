Kingstone to exit commercial liability lines

Jul. 23, 2019 1:31 PM ETKingstone Companies, Inc. (KINS)KINSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kingstone (KINS -0.7%) will no longer underwrite commercial liability risks, including business owners, artisans, specialty multi-peril, and commercial umbrella policies.
  • Barry Goldstein, who took over as Kingstone's  CEO on Friday said said, "Following our Q1 reserve strengthening for Commercial Lines, we placed a moratorium on new business, seeking to cap our exposure to these types of risks. While they accounted for about 12% our total earned premiums, the associated reserves were 40% of the company’s total."
  • Adds that it's in the company's and shareholders' best interest to exit these lines as soon as possible.
  • Is actively exploring various alternative reinsurance arrangements to either wall off or eliminate the associated liabilities from its balance sheet.
  • Estimates complete exit will take at least 15 months.
