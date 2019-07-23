Anika Therapeutics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-41.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $27.41M (-10.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ANIK has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.