Second Vision Fund coming this week?

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) could announce a followup to its $100B Vision Fund as early as this week, according to Bloomberg sources.

Early Vision Fund investors Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Mubadala Investment Co. are expected to return wifundingth unspecified . SoftBank Group is expected to chip in as much as $50B, up from the $28B last time.

The tech giant hopes to close the fund by March 2020. SoftBank is still working out the details with investors, so the details and timing could change.