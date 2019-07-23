Kaiser Aluminum Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-22.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $388.25M (-6.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KALU has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.