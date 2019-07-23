Bed Bath & Beyond cuts corporate staff

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -0.6% ) slips after announcing that it initiated a 7% reduction in corporate staff at its headquarters in New Jersey and other select locations where corporate associates are based.

As part of this realignment, COO Eugene Castagna departed the company and his role has been eliminated.

"Today's action is an important step in simplifying our corporate structure and ensuring our resources are aligned with the business we are managing today," notes Bed Bath & Beyond Interim CEO Mary Winston "We remain confident in the underlying business and our ability to leverage the strength of the Bed Bath & Beyond brand and our lasting connection with customers to deliver on our near-term priorities and transform the Company," she adds.

Pre-tax net savings from cost savings measures the remainder of FY19 are estimated to be approximately $18.9M. BBBY expects to incur pre-tax cash restructuring charges of approximately $12M in FY19, primarily for severance and related costs in conjunction with the staff reduction, all of which will be expensed in Q2.

Bed Bath & Beyond expects full-year EPS to be at the lower end of its previously-announced range of $2.11 to $2.20.

Source: Press Release