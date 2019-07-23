Oz Minerals reports Q2 production results; provides 2019 guidance

Oz Minerals (OTCPK:OZMLF) reported Q2 copper production reached 28,525 tonnes, up 3.9% Y/Y, while gold production was down 22% to 27,072 ounces

C1 cash costs were up from $60.70/lb to $78.60/lb, while all-in sustaining costs increased from $103.90/lb to $119.70/lb.

The company says it is on track to reach full-year production, with its Carrapateena project scheduled for first concentrate delivery in Q4 2019, with over 46,000 t of development ore having been stockpiled

Prominent Hill is expected to deliver ~95,000 t - 105,000 t of copper and between 115,000 oz - 125,000 oz of gold in 2019.

For the full 2019, Carrapateena is expected to deliver between 2,000 t - 4,000 t of copper, and between 3,000 oz and 6,000 oz of gold.

The Antas operation is expected to produce ~6,000 t - 6,500 t of copper and around 4,200 oz - 4,600 oz of gold