Las Vegas Sands Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+3.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.39B (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LVS has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.