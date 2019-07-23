Altice USA gives employees early wireless service launch

Altice USA (ATUS -0.6% ) has done an employee launch of its forthcoming wireless service, Light Reading notes, and so far it's coming through on its promise to heavily undercut rivals on price.

It's offering unlimited talk, text and data for $25/line per month. The unlimited data includes hotspot data, and it looks to only be available in Altice USA's cable footprint so it can tap 2M public Wi-Fi hotspots.

Cable rivals Comcast (CMCSA +1.1% ) and Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) are charging $45/month for unlimited data, as well as offering customers an option to pay by the gigabyte.

The service currently only supports iPhones. As previously reported, it will use Sprint's cell network based on a 2017 MVNO agreement.

The company says it's on track for a commercial launch this summer with more pricing/service details to come.