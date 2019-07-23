Capital One participates in MoneyLion funding round

Capital One (COF +2.8% ) is among a group of investors ponying up $160M in funding for mobile bank MoneyLion that uses a membership model.

$60M is previously unannounced financing and $100M is from series C funding round.

Round was led by Edison Partners and Greenspring Associates; investors also include MetaBank and FinTech Collective.

MoneyLion will use the funding to accelerate its customer growth within the U.S. and drive further adoption of its bank membership, which includes fee-free checking, 55,000+ free ATMs, and zero-fee managed investment accounts that offer diversified portfolios, low-cost ETFs, and contributions.

The company plans to introduce a series of financial tools including 0% APR daily cash advances available to members with short-term cash flow issues, a high-yield cash account, and a stock trading platform.