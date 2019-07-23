Spirit Airlines Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.64 (+47.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+18.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SAVE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 10 downward.