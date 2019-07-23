TechnipFMC Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.36 (+28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.27B (+10.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fti has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 9 downward.