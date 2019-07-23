Oceaneering Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Oceaneering (NYSE:OII) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.24 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $524.97M (+9.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, oii has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward.