Stocks climb as U.S.-China trade talks set to resume

Stocks jump to session highs as Bloomberg reports that U.S. Trade Rep Robert Lighthizer and senior U.S. officials are set to travel to China on Monday for the first high-level, in-person trade talks since negotiations between the two nations fell apart in May.
The S&P 500 and Dow each jumped 0.6% and the Nasdaq gains 0.4% in midafternoon trading in New York.
10-year Treasury falls, pushing yield up 2 basis points to 2.071%.
By S&P 500 sector, materials (+1.6%) and financials (+1.0%) lead the broader market higher as utilities (-0.6%) is the only sector in the red.
Crude oil rises 0.9% to $56.72 per barrel.
