JMP Securities defends Tesla

JMP Securities is as confident as ever about Tesla (TSLA +1.6% ) with a particular focus today on cash flow.

"We think it is a mistake to look for further negative free cash flow unless operations weaken again," writes analyst Joseph Osha wrote.

Osha expects Tesla to cap off the year with $3.5B in cash, up from $2.2B at the end of Q1. He also thinks Tesla could refinance the convertible issue coming due in November, instead of making the payment in cash.

JMP has a Market Outperform rating on Tesla and price target of $347 vs. the sell-side average PT of $280.03.