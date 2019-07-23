Sherwin-Williams breaks out as Q2 earnings overcome challenging conditions

Sherwin-Williams (SHW +7.3% ) surges to a 52-week high after beating Q2 earnings expectations and reaffirming full-year earnings guidance.

SHW says it delivered record results in net sales, EBITDA, profit before taxes and net operating cash in Q2, "overcoming uneven demand in end markets outside the U.S. and persistently challenging selling conditions in North American architectural paint markets."

In the Americas group, Q2 revenue rose 5% and profit gained 7.5%, as higher paint sales in North American stores along with increases in selling prices offset currency-related pressure, and same-store sales jumped 4.3%.

In today's earnings conference call, CEO John Morikis said gross margin gains the company has enjoyed should continue to improve in H2, as raw material prices should start to ease even as volume picks up.

Bloomberg analysts offer a more subdued take, saying SHW left its full-year EPS guidance unchanged at $20.40-$21.40, in-line with analyst consensus estimate of $20.90, despite the solid Q2 beat, suggesting a cautious outlook on the rest of the year.

SHW also expects full-year net revenues to rise only 2%-4%, down from an April projection of as much as 7%.