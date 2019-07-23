Susquehanna raises Alibaba estimate on 618 strength

Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil cites Alibaba's (BABA +1.6% ) solid 618 shopping festival sales as one reason for optimism heading towards the mid-August earnings report.

Sales on the Tmall platform rose 38.5% Y/Y during the festival.

Patil: “The solid 618 performance has given our checks incremental confidence in Alibaba’s performance for the remainder of the year, particularly for 11.11, as 618 can influence brand/merchant strategies for 11.11."

The other date mentioned refers to Alibaba's Global Shopping Festival, formerly known as Singles Day.

Patil raises his EBITA estimate for the quarter to 149.5B yuan from 148.2B yuan, expecting margins to improve.

Susquehanna maintains a Buy rating and $205 price target. Alibaba has a Buy average Sell Side rating.