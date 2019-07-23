Matador Resources upgraded at Stephens as 'compelling rate of change story'

Matador Resources (MTDR +1.7% ) is on the rise after Stephens upgrades shares to Overweight from Equal Weight with a $24 price target, saying MTDR offers exposure to the Delaware Basin with a "compelling rate of change story" and a line of sight to free cash flow in 2021 forward.

The move is part of Stephens analyst Gail Nicholson's update of estimates and target prices to reflect actual Q2 pricing, a lower commodity outlook, and adjustments to her capex, production and realized pricing assumptions.

Nicholson reiterates the firm's Overweight ratings on Continental Resources (CLR +1.2% ) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD +1% ) and Equal Weight ratings on Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO +4.2% ) and Lilis Energy (LLEX -0.8% ), with respective price targets of $52, $170, $10 and $1.

Despite a lower commodity outlook, the analyst remains positive, though slightly less bullish than previously, on the exploration and production sector.

MTDR's average Sell Side Rating is Outperform, while its Quant Rating is Very Bearish.