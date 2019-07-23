NBC expects $1.2B in ad dollars from Tokyo Olympics

NBCUniversal (CMCSA +1.1% ) has set a healthy target for the coming Tokyo Olympics, expecting to pass $1.2B in ad dollars in 2020.

That's the same draw for the last Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, but the network is running "significantly ahead" of its sales goals this time in comparison, NBC Sports' Dan Lovinger says.

The Olympics are "at the top of a very short list" when it comes to massive scale, reach and message memorability as the media market grows more fragmented, he says.