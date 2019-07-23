SNC-Lavalin draws lecture from top shareholder as shares sink to 14-year low
- SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -9.4%) falls to a 14-year low as its biggest shareholder urges action to reverse "the current unacceptable trend of the business."
- Pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec warns SNC's board to take "decisive and timely action" after the company told shareholders yesterday it would lose money for a third straight quarter, announced a $1.9B writedown and proposed its second restructuring initiative this year.
- It marks the first time that Caisse, owner of nearly 20% of SNC's shares, has spoken critically about the company's declining performance, even as its shares have plunged 60% since June 2018.
- In its statement, Caisse appears to urge SNC to take caution as it plots a new strategy, calling for "realistic" execution and a "comprehensive" plan.
- "Incoming CEO Ian Edwards faces the daunting task of righting the SNC ship at a time when legal uncertainty prevails, political posturing is still hurting the business, project execution risks remain high and employee morale is anything but," says Raymond James analyst Frederic Bastien.