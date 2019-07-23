BAML sizes up PACCAR after mixed earnings

Jul. 23, 2019 2:50 PM ETPACCAR Inc (PCAR)PCARBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Bank of America Merrill Lynch digs into PACCAR (PCAR -0.3%) after digesting the company's Q2 earnings report.
  • BAML says the profit miss was tied to a slightly lower gross margin rate than anticipated and weak financial services income.
  • "The company raised its industry outlook across all regions (North America, Europe, Brazil) to varying degrees in spite of cautious commentary from truckers this earnings season. Investors are likely to focus on the company’s deliveries and gross margin outlook given the expected decline in build rates into the 2H (ACT forecasts: Q3: -3% YoY, Q4: -15% YoY)," notes the analyst team.
  • BAML keeps a Neutral rating on PACCAR and price objective of $73 vs. the sell-side average PT of $71.
