Ford shows off all-electric F-150 prototype

Ford's (F +1.6% ) top electrification exec took to Medium to post a teaser video on the all-electric Ford F-150 and highlight the huge investment the automaker is making into EV trucks and SUVs

The video features a demonstration of an all-electric Ford F-150 prototype successfully towing more than 1.25M pounds of rail cars and trucks during a test.

The blog post also contains a reminder that Ford intends to build a "full electric, Mustang-inspired" SUV and will have an "incredible" charging plan.