Apple wants Mac Pro tariff exclusion

Apple (AAPL +0.6% ) asked the Trump administration to exclude components from its upcoming Mac Pro from import tariffs.

Recent reports suggested the company plans to move Pro production from Texas to China.

Filings with the Office of U.S. Trade Representative show Apple seeking relief from the 25% duties on key components that match up with the Mac Pro specs, though the documents don't specify the device.

The exemption requests were first made public on July 18 and now enter a public comment period before the agency makes a decision.