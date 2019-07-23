Lockheed hints at Skunk Works deal as hypersonic deals jump to $3.5B

Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.2% ) says it plans to add more capacity at its Skunk Works research site in Palmdale, Calif., as another $1B in work rolls in for hypersonic weapons development.

CFO Ken Possenriede said during today's earnings conference call that LMT is building new buildings in Palmdale and that the company got a second customer for a big classified contract announced last year.

CEO Marillyn Hewson said on the call that once all LMT's hypersonic weapons contracts negotiated in Q2 are finalized, they will add up to $3.5B across the company; three months ago, LMT said hypersonic strike weapons contracts accounted for $2.5B.

LMT raised its FY 2019 guidance for EPS to $20.85-$21.15, above $20.52 analyst consensus, from $20.05-$20.35 previously and for revenues to $58.25B-$59.75B, above $58B consensus, from $56.75B-$58.25B, while also lifting its full-year cash flow outlook to at least $7.6B from $7.5B.

But management warned the new guidance does not include "U.S. government actions related to Turkey," after the Pentagon decided last week to remove Turkey from the F-35 program; LMT said it is working to establish alternate supply sources for F-35 parts in the U.S. but remains on track to meet its commitment of delivering 131 F-35s this year.