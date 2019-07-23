Zelle Network Q2 transactions rise 56% Y/Y

Early Warning Services, the bank-owned fintech that operates Zelle, announced $44B was sent through the Zelle Network on 171M transactions during Q2 2019.
Payment values increased by 56% and transaction volume rose 71% Y/Y.
Almost 500 financial institutions are contracted to participate in the network, including 179 that are currently online and processing transactins.
Early Warning Services is owned by Bank of America (BAC +2.2%), BB&T (BBT +1.1%), Capital One (COF +2.8%), JPMorgan Chase (JPM +1.8%), PNC Bank (PNC +0.9%), U.S. Bank (USB +1.3%), and Wells Fargo (WFC +1.7%).
