App Store appears to favor Apple - WSJ

A Wall Street Journal analysis shows Apple's (AAPL +0.8% ) App Store appearing to favor the company's apps over the competition, despite Apple's insistence the algorithm doesn't favor the company.

Apple apps showed up first in more than 60% of basic searches for terms like "maps." Apps that generate revenue for the tech giant through subscriptions or sales, including Books and Music, showed up first in 95% of related searches.

In response to the WSJ's questions, Apple ran its own tests and said some searches had different results with other developers taking the top spots. AAPL says its algorithm uses machine learning and past customer preferences for the listings, which can cause results to fluctuate.

EU regulators recently opened a formal antitrust investigation into Amazon for allegedly using sensitive data to prioritize its own products over those of smaller, third-party sellers.