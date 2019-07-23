State Street's Charles River, MarketAxess expand partnership

Global customers of State Street's (STT +1.3% ) Charles River Development unit will be offered access to MarketAxess's (MKTX -0.6% ) Auto-X and other trading features for investment-grade credit, high-yield, emerging market debt, and Eurobonds.

As a result, traders and portfolio managers will be able to source liquidity directly from the Charles River Order and Execution Management System for fixed income securities in more than 25 currencies across Europe, Africa, Latin America, and Asia-Pacific.

The collaboration further integrates Auto-X trading functionality, allowing traders to set rules-based parameters to automate their trading workflow.