JXTG says to shut Osaka International refinery venture with PetroChina - Reuters

JXTG Holdings (OTCPK:JXHGF) plans to shut down its 115,000 barrel-per-day Osaka International refining venture with PetroChina (PTR), after buying out the stake owned by its Chinese partner.

The closure of the refinery is scheduled for October next year after its venture expires a month earlier.

JXTG holds 51% of the venture while PetroChina has the rest, and the refinery will be converted into an asphalt-fuelled electric power plant.

Also, JXTG is in discussions with PetroChina on having it as a partner in its 129,000 bpd Chiba refinery near Tokyo.