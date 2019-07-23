United Tech eyes $20B in shareholder returns by 2023 as Raytheon takes root

United Technologies (UTX +1.5% ) executives defended their deal to merge with Raytheon (RTN +0.5% ) in today's earnings conference call, following criticism from shareholders including Pershing Square Capital and Third Point.

CEO Greg Hayes said shareholders can expect a return of capital through dividends and stock buybacks of $18B-$20B in the first three years after the closure of the deal - nearly double what the combined companies could do otherwise - and that UTX also should see more than $1B of gross cost synergies by year four.

"What Raytheon gives us is the scale to compete anywhere, anytime, any program that we choose to," Hayes said, and the the deal "largely completes our strategy to become the leading platform-agnostic provider of high-tech systems to the aerospace and defense industry."

Meanwhile, the deal for Collins Aerospace, the division created after last November's $30B acquisition of Rockwell Collins, now is forecast to boost UTX's 2019 EPS by ~2%.

UTX said Q2 sales in its Collins aerospace unit surged 66% to $6.58B, and the Rockwell Collins deal should add an extra $150M to full-year sales in 2019 and $0.15/share to profit.