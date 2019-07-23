ArcelorMittal's Ukraine mill sees $1M per month in losses amid probe

ArcelorMittal's (MT +3.1% ) Ukrainian steel mill will lose $1M this month after a key piece of steelmaking equipment was seized following a security service investigation, says the plant's acting head.

The Ukrainian security service said it discovered a source of radiation exceeding safe levels in a new piece of equipment at the plant during a search last week, while the plant's boss says radiation at the facility was within permitted levels.

The closure of the plant, which sold 4.5M metric tons of metal products last year, is "sending the wrong message to the investment community at a time when business is watching closely the changes taking place" in the country, says the President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Ukraine.