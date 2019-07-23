Greece seeks revival for stalled Eldorado mine investment, minister says
Jul. 23, 2019 4:04 PM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)EGOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor24 Comments
- Greece's new government wants Eldorado Gold's (NYSE:EGO) stalled mine investment to be revived, its energy minister said today after meeting with company President and CEO George Burns and other executives.
- The government "underlined its will to support the investment with respect, of course, to all environmental terms," according to the minister.
- The company has two operating mines and two development projects in northern Greece but has struggled for years with environmental permit delays at one location, Skouries, for years, finally halting construction in November 2017.
- EGO has said it would seek €750M ($836M) from the government in damages it attributed to the delays.