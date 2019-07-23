Texas Instruments +6.6% on beats, in-line outlook

Semi bellwether Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) gains 6.6% on Q2 beats with in-line Q3 guidance with revenue from $3.65B to $3.95B versus the $3.84B consensus and EPS from $1.31 to $1.51 (consensus: $1.38). Peer Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) also gets a ride with shares up 3.2% .

Revenue breakdown: Analog, $2.53B (consensus: $2.48B); Embedded Processing, $790M (consensus: $784.6M); Other, $344M (consensus: $322.4M).

Operating profit breakdown: Analog, $1.1B (-12% Y/Y); Embedded Processing, $265M (-21%); Other, $133M (+16%).

Earnings call starts at 4:30 PM ET with a webcast here.

Press release.