Snap +6.7% as Q2 users, revenues, EPS all beat expectations

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has jumped 6.7% after it easily topped expectations for active users and revenues in its Q2 report, and reported a better-than-expected loss.

Daily active users for Q2 came in at 203M, from Q1's 190M (and up 8% Y/Y) and beating expectations for about 192M. They rose both sequentially and Y/Y in North America, Europe, and Rest of World, and on each of the iOS and Android platforms. Average Snaps per day rose to more than 3.5B.

Revenues rose 48% to $388M, and the company trimmed its operating loss to $305M from a year-ago loss of $358M.

Net loss improved accordingly, by $98M to a loss of $255M. EBITDA improved by $90M to -$79M.

Operating cash flow improved by $104M to -$96M; free cash flow improved by $131M to -$103M.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $410M-$435M (above expectations for $400.2M, and up from $298M a year ago) and EBITDA of -$85M to -$60M, vs. last year's -$138M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

