Chipotle dazzles with +10% comp
Jul. 23, 2019 4:20 PM ETChipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)CMGBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) reports comparable sales increased 10% in Q2 to easily top the consensus estimate for a 8% increase. Transactions were up 7% during the quarter.
- Digital sales soared 99% during the quarter to account for 18.2% of all sales.
- Restaurant-level operating margin was 20.9% of sales during the quarter vs. 19.7% a year ago and 20.7% consensus.
- Labor costs fell 130 bps to 25.7% of sales off the extra sales leverage.
- Looking ahead at the full year, Chipotle sees high single digit comparable restaurant sales growth, up from the prior mid to high single digit range expectation. 140 to 155 new restaurant openings are also anticipated. Chipotle estimates an underlying effective full year tax rate in the range of 26% and 29%.
- In addition, Chipotle authorizes a new $100M share buyback program.
- CMG +4.00% AH to $769.92.
