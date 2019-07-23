Edwards Lifesciences Q2 sales up 15%; shares up 7% after hours on consensus beat

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Q2 results ($M): Sales: 1,086.9 (+15.2%); Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement: 677.7 (+16.0%); Surgical Structural Heart: 217.8 (+14.5%); Critical Care: 184.4 (+9.4%).
Net income: 242.3 (-14.3%); non-GAAP net income: 293.6 (+11.0%); EPS: 1.14 (-13.6%); non-GAAP EPS: 1.38 (+11.3%).
Q3 guidance: Sales: $1.02B - 1.06B; non-GAAP EPS: $1.13 - 1.23.
2019 guidance: Sales: $4.0B - 4.3B from $3.9B - 4.3B; non-GAAP EPS: $5.20 - 5.40 from $5.10 - 5.35.
Previously: Edwards Lifesciences EPS beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (July 23)
