Hopeful trade news, positive earnings reports lift stocks

Stocks broke free from small gains to score a solid win following reports that the U.S. and China would hold face-to-face talks next week for the first time since May.

Although high-level talks in the past have yielded little progress, the positive investor sentiment flowing from strong earnings reports seemed to juice the market.

The Dow, bolstered by better than expected earnings from Coca-Cola and United Technologies, narrowly missed posting a record closing high.

The S&P 500 bounced back above the 3,000 level and stayed there at the close, and 10 the 11 S&P sectors finished higher, led by the trade-sensitive materials (+2%) and industrials (+1.2%) groups; the utilities sector was the lone holdout, finishing 0.6% lower.

U.S. Treasury prices fell, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 1.83% and the 10-year yield 3 bps higher to 2.07%; WTI crude oil settled 1% higher at $56.77/bbl.