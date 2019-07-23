Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook

2019 outlook: Sees annual net revenue growth of low double-digits on a nominal-dollar basis, with ~15 percentage points of negative foreign currency impact and more than 1.0 pp of positive impact from the new revenue accounting standard.

Q3 net revenue of $5.84B, up 11% Y/Y, exceeds the average analyst estimate of $5.70B.

Q3 payments volume of $2.23T increases 8.7% Y/Y on constant currency basis; cross-border volume rises 7%; processed transactions of $35.4B up 12%.

Visa (NYSE: V ) fiscal Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.37 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.32; rose 14% from the year-ago quarter.

Annual diluted class A common stock EPS growth in mid-to-high teens on an adjusted non-GAAP nominal-dollar basis; both include ~2.0 pp of negative foreign currency impact, up from prior view of ~1.5 pp of negative forex impact; had seen high end of mid-teen in Q1 earnings report.

Client incentives as a percentage of gross revenue 21.5%-22.0%; had seen at low end of 22%-23%.

Annual operating expense growth in low single-digit decrease on a GAAP basis and ~10% increase adjusted for special items in FY2018; both include ~2.5 pp increase from new revenue accounting standard.