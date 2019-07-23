Newmont Goldcorp names Palmer to succeed Goldberg as CEO

Jul. 23, 2019 4:39 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) says President Tom Palmer will take on the additional position of CEO starting Oct. 1, succeeding Gary Goldberg.
  • Palmer became President and COO last November 2018 after serving as Executive VP and COO from May 2016.
  • He joined Newmont Mining in 2014 following a 20-year career with Rio Tinto, where he worked in a variety of roles across a number of commodities.
  • Goldberg, who had announced his retirement in January after running the company for seven years, will serve as executive adviser from October through March next year.
