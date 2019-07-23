Justice Dept. launches broad new antitrust probe into big tech (updated)

The Justice Dept. is following Attorney General William Barr's interests and launching a broad new antitrust look into big tech.

That presents the latest big regulatory concerns for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL).

The new plans go above and beyond recent planned scrutiny that were developed between DOJ and the Federal Trade Commission, The Wall Street Journal says. That suggests that the companies now could face antitrust claims from both departments instead of just one.

The inquiry will focus on examining the practices of online platforms dominating search, social media and retail, DOJ officials say.

After hours: AAPL -0.6% , AMZN -1.5% , FB -1.4% , GOOG -1.5% , GOOGL -1.6% .

Updated with the DOJ statement: The Antitrust Division is reviewing "whether and how market-leading online platforms have achieved market power and are engaging in practices that have reduced competition, stifled innovation, or otherwise harmed consumers." It's gathering info from the public, including industry participants.