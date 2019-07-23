Gilead's TLR7 agonists show encouraging action in early studies

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces early data on its TLR7 agonists, vesatolimod (GS-9620) and GS-986, that are part of its HIV cure research program. The results were presented at the International AIDS Society Conference of HIV Science in Mexico City.

A 48-subject Phase 1 trial evaluating escalating doses of vesatolimod in adult HIV patients on antiretroviral therapy showed that higher doses stimulated a range of immune responses while demonstrating a favorable safety profile.

A preclinical study evaluating GS-986 in SIV-positive virologically suppressed non-human primates showed immune system activation for both doses tested, also with a favorable safety profile.

The company says TLR7 agonists, in combo regimens, can potentially lead to viral remission.