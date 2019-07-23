Discover +3.0% as Q2 Direct Banking profit rises 12%

  • Discover Financial (NYSE:DFSjumps 3.0% in after-hours trading after Q2 EPS of $2.32 exceeds the average analyst estimate of $2.11 and increases from $1.91 in  the year-ago quarter.
  • Direct Banking pretax income of $941M increased 12% from $837M in the year-ago quarter, driven by higher net interest income and partly offset by an increase in provision for loan losses and higher operating expenses.
  1. Net interest income increased 9% Y/Y driven by loan growth and net interest margin expansion; NIM was 10.47% up 26 basis points Y/Y.
  2. 30+ day delinquency rate for credit card loans of 2.34% rose 18 bps from a year ago and fell 11 bps from Q1.
